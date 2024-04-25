Bfsg LLC Acquires New Stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $9,919,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Repay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Repay by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 101,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 50,644 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 353,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 118,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAY. Barclays increased their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repay

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 5,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $56,408.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 646,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,261.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 116,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,382 over the last three months. 19.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repay Stock Performance

Shares of RPAY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 52,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,565. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.94 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

