Bfsg LLC Makes New $114,000 Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,630,000 after buying an additional 53,213 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,431,000.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $46.88. 61,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,012. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.32.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
