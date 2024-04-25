Bfsg LLC Makes New $114,000 Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,630,000 after buying an additional 53,213 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,431,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $46.88. 61,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,012. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.