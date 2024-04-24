Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $7.03 Million Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29,662 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.69% of Quanex Building Products worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanex Building Products

In other Quanex Building Products news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $115,574.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NX opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $239.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.84%. Equities analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NX

About Quanex Building Products

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.