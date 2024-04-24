PDS Planning Inc Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Cameco were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cameco by 838.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,371,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of CCJ opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $52.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

