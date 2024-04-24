Larson Financial Group LLC Has $611,000 Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,682 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.53% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,501,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 353,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,351,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 228,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter.

LDSF opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

