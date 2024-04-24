American Lithium (CVE:LI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.66

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 448866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of American Lithium from C$8.40 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$154.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.73.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

