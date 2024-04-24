Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $252.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

BOH opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average is $60.81.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

