Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Burnham had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter.

Burnham Stock Performance

Shares of BURCA opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Burnham has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $15.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Burnham alerts:

Burnham Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Burnham’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.