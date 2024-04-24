Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,427 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 114,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 107,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 11,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,456 shares of company stock worth $270,423. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

