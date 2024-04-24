VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Plans Dividend of $0.40

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3957 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
VAT Group Stock Performance
VACNY opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $55.19.
VAT Group Company Profile
