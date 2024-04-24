Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.6646 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Genting Singapore’s previous dividend of $0.51.
Genting Singapore Price Performance
Shares of GIGNY opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38. Genting Singapore has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $43.55.
About Genting Singapore
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genting Singapore
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- GE Aerospace is Ready for Liftoff After Strong Earnings
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- The Bottom is in For Tesla: Read This Before Buying the Bounce
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
Receive News & Ratings for Genting Singapore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Singapore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.