True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.05 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$11.25 to C$10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
True North Commercial REIT Stock Down 0.5 %
About True North Commercial REIT
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
