True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.05 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$11.25 to C$10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TNT.UN

True North Commercial REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

About True North Commercial REIT

TNT.UN traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,733. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.26. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$6.33 and a 52 week high of C$19.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.25.

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.