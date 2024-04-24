StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.04. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 513.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
