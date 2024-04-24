StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.04. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 513.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enservco

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enservco stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Enservco Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV Free Report ) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 35,170 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.36% of Enservco worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.