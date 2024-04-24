Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 10,560 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.67.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

