Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Lowered by Roth Capital

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.66 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $6.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.00 EPS.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $214.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $5,686,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,553 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $2,247,050.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,443 shares in the company, valued at $22,026,117.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,637,364. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.