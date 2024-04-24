Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNK. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.27.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

