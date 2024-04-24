Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCGLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

