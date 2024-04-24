BioNTech SE to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for BioNTech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 24.26%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.40.

BioNTech stock opened at $88.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech has a one year low of $85.21 and a one year high of $125.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 657.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

