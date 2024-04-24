Private Management Group Inc. Sells 2,861 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,656,000 after buying an additional 1,507,756 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at $7,966,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,793,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,564,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 19.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 60,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,936 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $230,014.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,380,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,457,128.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,582,986 shares of company stock valued at $24,839,193 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:BCAT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,273. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%.

