Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PW opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Power REIT has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

