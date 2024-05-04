Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PW opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Power REIT has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.13.
Power REIT Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Power REIT
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.