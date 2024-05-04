Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.92.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ARES

Ares Management Stock Down 2.0 %

ARES opened at $131.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.10 and its 200 day moving average is $121.40. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $5,154,680.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 96,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,727,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $5,154,680.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 96,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,727,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total transaction of $11,299,170.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,729 shares in the company, valued at $170,004,636.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,494,440 shares of company stock valued at $199,049,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $288,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $522,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 69.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 392.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.