Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 213,608 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,054 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 213,608 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Yelp worth $50,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 4,634.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $111,732.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,994.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $111,732.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,848 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,994.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $232,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 312,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,134,452.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of YELP stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.53 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on YELP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

