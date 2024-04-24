Private Management Group Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTS. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 265,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 32,211 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 108,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 64,444 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,068,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTS stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.73. 119,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,995. The company has a market cap of $669.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.12 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.83 million. Vitesse Energy had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -263.16%.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

