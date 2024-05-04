Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.39%.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

LARK opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Articles

