Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0968 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
DURYY stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.
About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
