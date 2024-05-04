Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $132.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.63. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $76.87 and a 12 month high of $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,985.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paxton sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $93,693.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Masonite International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 265,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,200,000 after purchasing an additional 47,152 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 50.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 143.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 30,512 shares during the period. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

