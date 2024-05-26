SALT (SALT) Hits Market Cap of $3.27 Million

SALT (SALT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 36.8% against the dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $6,343.24 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011316 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001367 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,588.06 or 0.99986453 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011557 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.00118734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003703 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02447863 USD and is up 4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $5,111.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

