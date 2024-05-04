Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,956,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 875,180 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $53,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,194,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,807,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495,822 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,016,000. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $188,486,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21,195.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,655,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,311,000 after buying an additional 11,600,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,505,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,860,000 after acquiring an additional 519,259 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

PTEN stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTEN. Benchmark lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Read More

