Private Management Group Inc. Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRA. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Performance

FRA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. 142,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,734. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $13.22.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.