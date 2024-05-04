AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.
Shares of AXTI stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. AXT has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.64.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTI shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
