Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in TotalEnergies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

