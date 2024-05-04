New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

EL opened at $132.95 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $209.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

