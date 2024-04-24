General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Cut by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,881 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Read Our Latest Report on GM

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $45.22. 9,283,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,478,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $46.04.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.