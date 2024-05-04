Raymond James Cuts NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target to C$13.50

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NXE. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on NexGen Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cormark increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.34.

Shares of TSE NXE opened at C$11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.91 and a 12 month high of C$12.00. The company has a market cap of C$6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.68.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

