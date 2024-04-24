Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 1,335 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2024

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 112.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $100.62. 3,115,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,426. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average is $100.47.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.