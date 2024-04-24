Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 1,335 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 112.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $100.62. 3,115,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,426. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average is $100.47.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

