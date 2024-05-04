AerCap (NYSE:AER) PT Raised to $100.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

AER has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

AerCap stock opened at $87.60 on Thursday. AerCap has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AerCap will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,951,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,459 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $137,412,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $133,330,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP raised its position in AerCap by 123.7% during the third quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,872,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after buying an additional 1,588,196 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

