Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. 1,290,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,381. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perdoceo Education from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,367 shares in the company, valued at $12,026,127.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $216,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,127.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,412 shares of company stock worth $1,342,428. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

