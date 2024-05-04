HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on May 14th

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.
HBT Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. HBT Financial has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.
HBT Financial Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:HBT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,550. The company has a market cap of $606.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
HBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HBT Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
