HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on May 14th

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th.

HBT Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. HBT Financial has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HBT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,550. The company has a market cap of $606.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other HBT Financial news, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $35,267.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 555,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,385,706.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other HBT Financial news, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,267.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 555,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,706.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 3,632 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $68,499.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 559,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,903.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,920 shares of company stock valued at $130,240. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HBT Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBT Financial

About HBT Financial

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.