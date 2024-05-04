Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $14.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.82. 736,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.01. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $131.00 and a 52-week high of $194.84.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

