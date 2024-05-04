Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Russel Metals Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Russel Metals stock traded down C$1.22 on Friday, hitting C$38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 173,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$33.38 and a one year high of C$47.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.81. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 3.5926623 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RUS. Raymond James lowered their price target on Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.64.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

