AerCap (NYSE:AER) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75. AerCap also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.200-9.200 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AER shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.43.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,155. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average of $75.54. AerCap has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

