Litecoin Cash Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $31.79 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $31.79 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,927,387 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,920,621.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00504682 USD and is up 5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.