Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,490,000 after buying an additional 402,720 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $606,630,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Equitable by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,195,000 after buying an additional 45,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.45. 1,440,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $41.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21.

Insider Activity at Equitable

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $247,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at $737,631.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $247,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,631.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,026,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,254 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,887.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,380 shares of company stock worth $11,348,471 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQH

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.