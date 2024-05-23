BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Stake Boosted by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 171,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $206,000.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:NEAR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $50.21. 238,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1987 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

