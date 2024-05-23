Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $45,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.18. 237,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.57.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.