T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 0.8% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $111,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.94. 1,921,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,095. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The stock has a market cap of $193.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total value of $31,102,086.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 675,072,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,698,359,197.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total value of $31,102,086.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 675,072,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,698,359,197.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $3,274,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,931,853.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,835,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,834,913. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.