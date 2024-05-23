Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) PT Raised to $23.00 at Scotiabank

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on PAAS. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.83. 4,004,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,537,560. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

