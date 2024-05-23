Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,478 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.30. 1,958,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,207. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.17.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

