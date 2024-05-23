Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM):
- 5/22/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/22/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/22/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.
- 5/6/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.
- 5/3/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.
- 4/25/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 4/25/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.
- 4/23/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/11/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/3/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 3.6 %
TNDM traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.52. 1,126,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,615. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.10. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.
