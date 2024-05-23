Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM):

5/22/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

5/6/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

5/3/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

4/25/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/25/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

4/23/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/11/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/3/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 3.6 %

TNDM traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.52. 1,126,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,615. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.10. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care Inc alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,458 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,556,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,534 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,288,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 493,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 298,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,018,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.