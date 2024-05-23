1,430 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Acquired by BCU Wealth Advisors LLC

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Financial Freedom LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 691.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $200.80. The company had a trading volume of 204,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $142.86 and a 12-month high of $203.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.71.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.